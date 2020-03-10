CLOSE
Radio One Career is HAPPENING Today!

Recruitment, Job application, contract and business employment concept. Hand giving the resume to the recruiter to review the profile of the applicant.

Source: Narisara Nami / Getty


The Radio One Career Fair is taking place today from 11AM to 1PM at Chesterfield Town Center with some of the best employment opportunity just waiting for you.

Take advantage this great opportunity and check out the many possibilities that’s just waiting for you.

Again, that’s the Radio One Career Fair taking place today at the Chesterfield Town Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23235, from 11am to 1pm.   Hope to see you there!

 

Radio One Career is HAPPENING Today!  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

