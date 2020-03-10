CLOSE
Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Scrap Audience Participation

ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

 

The coronavirus scare continues to grow, now affecting game shows and audience participation.  The latest to take precautionary actions are two of the most popular shows on television — “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

According to officials with the show, effective, Tuesday, March 10, ‘Wheel’ and ‘Jeopardy’ will be shot without live audience participation.  No word on just how long this will last, however sources say it will just depend on the continue spreading of the virus.

There were also other factors that went into making the deciding including Alex Trebek who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.  Because of his compromised immune system from chemotheraphy and other treatments, executives feel it is simply too risky to expose him any size audience.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

 

Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Scrap Audience Participation  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

