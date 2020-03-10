Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Scrap Audience Participation

The coronavirus scare continues to grow, now affecting game shows and audience participation. The latest to take precautionary actions are two of the most popular shows on television — “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”

According to officials with the show, effective, Tuesday, March 10, ‘Wheel’ and ‘Jeopardy’ will be shot without live audience participation. No word on just how long this will last, however sources say it will just depend on the continue spreading of the virus.

There were also other factors that went into making the deciding including Alex Trebek who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Because of his compromised immune system from chemotheraphy and other treatments, executives feel it is simply too risky to expose him any size audience.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com