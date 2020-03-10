The coronavirus scare continues to grow, now affecting game shows and audience participation. The latest to take precautionary actions are two of the most popular shows on television — “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
There were also other factors that went into making the deciding including Alex Trebek who is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Because of his compromised immune system from chemotheraphy and other treatments, executives feel it is simply too risky to expose him any size audience.
Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com
Jeopardy!’ And ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Scrap Audience Participation was originally published on praiserichmond.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM: