Bebe Winans, Kerry Kennedy, Tip “T.I.” Harris and More Celebrate Civil Rights Icon, Renowned Georgia Congressman John Lewis at 80th Birthday Celebration

ATLANTA, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On Saturday, March 28, 2020, family, friends, constituents and the beloved community will honor Congressman John Lewis at the historic Tabernacle in Atlanta to celebrate his milestone 80th birthday. The evening is sure to be joy-filled and star-studded with confirmed guests to date including Kerry Kennedy, Bebe Winans, CeCe Winans, Tip “T.I.” Harris, Peggy Wallace Kennedy, Cassi Davis Patton, Terrence C. Carson, Jamey Johnson, Bryan Stevenson, historian Douglas Brinkley and special video from President Obama, with more guests to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the Host Reception and General Admission seating for the March 28th celebration at the historic Tabernacle in Atlanta are available for purchase at www.johnlewisforcongress.com.

This historic celebration, which serves as a fundraiser for the Congressman’s campaign, since qualifying this week to run, for re-election this November, will include a program of music, dance, and narration dedicated to this civil rights icon.

“We are thrilled to be coming together yet again to celebrate Congressman Lewis’s 80th birthday,” says Michael Collins, Congressman Lewis’ Chief of Staff. “His dedication to the highest ethical standards and moral principles has won him the admiration of many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the United States Congress and we look forward to honoring this living legend on March 28th.”

The last celebration in 2015, marking Congressman Lewis’s 75th birthday celebration was received by a sold out audience including Alfre Woodard, Dionne Warwick, Tichina Arnold, Kim Fields, Jennifer Holliday, Regina Belle, Terri J. Vaughn, Morehouse College Glee Club, video from President Obama and John Legend to name a few.

About Congressman John Lewis:

After serving as the president of the SNCC from 1963 to 1966, John Lewis was recognized as one of the “Big Six” leaders of the Civil Rights Movement along with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Whitney Young, A. Phillip Randolph, James Farmer and Roy Wilkins. As a young man he continued the fight against Jim Crow. Lewis helped coordinate and delivered the Keynote address at the March on Washington in August 1963, where Dr. King’s gave the historical “I Have a Dream” speech. Since the days of Jim Crow, John Lewis has devoted his life to serving his community and his country. He held his first political office in Atlanta City Hall as an Atlanta city council member in 1982. Four years later in 1986, Lewis was elected as the Representative for Georgia’s 5th Congressional District which encompasses the entire city of Atlanta, and parts of Fulton, DeKalb and Clayton counties. Often called “one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights Movement ever produced,” Congressman John Lewis has dedicated himself to protecting human rights, securing civil liberties, and building what he calls “The Beloved Community” in America.

