The Steeple Awards Celebrates its Sapphire Anniversary & Announces its 2020 Line-Up

ATLANTA, GA. March 9, 2020 – Celebrating its Sapphire Anniversary, the Steeple Awards, the largest awards show with a national presence is set for Saturday, April 25, 2020. All roads lead to New Life Church 3592 Flat Shoals Road, Decatur GA 30034. Now in its fifth year, The Steeple Awards brings together Gospel’s brightest stars, legendary icons and prolific pastors who are on the frontline in their communities. The Steeple Awards, mantra, is America’s Church Homecoming and the goal is to transform lives.

“The Steeple Awards identifies and celebrates ministry leaders and gospel music artists who have earned widespread acclaim as well as those whose contributions have previously gone largely unacknowledged,” said Dr. C. Chandon Carter, the show’s founder. “Prepare for a night of powerhouse performances that will create instant memories. We can’t wait to share all the awesome things that God is doing throughout the body of Christ.

This year’s Steeple Awards will be hosted by famed comedian and actress Cocoa Brown from Fox’s 911, The Neighborhood, Tyler Perry’s Singles Mom Club and For Better or Worse. The show will also feature live performances from Grammy nominated artist Ricky Dillard & New G, Multi-Nominated Gospel Artist Isaac Carree. A tribute to late great Rev. Dr. Clay Evans by Bishop JD Means, a tribute to Kim Burrell and a performance by Stellar Award Nominated Pastor Mike Jr.

Seven ministry leaders will be honored with the prestigious Nehemiah Award, which highlights pastors and their churches who work tirelessly in their local communities, they are:

KARL MOORE

Clarkston 1st Baptist Church, Clarkston, GA

CLINTON MCFARLAND

Grace Baptist Church, Stock Bridge, GA

E. DEWEY SMITH, JR.

House of Hope Atlanta & Macon, GA

RULDOPH MCKISSICK JR.

Bethel Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL

MIKE MCCLURE JR.

Rock City Church, Birmingham, AL

SONNIE BADU

RockHill Church, Stone Mountain, GA

DR BEN GAITHER

Stronghold Church, Lithonia, GA

This year the Reverend Dr. Clay Evans Lifetime Achievement Award will be received by famed gospel singer, song-writer and producer Kim Burrell, and The Humanitarian of The Year Award will be given to Dr. Jamal H. Bryant of New Birth Baptist Church for Community Service. All three honorees have made significant strides and contributions in the gospel community throughout their career.

