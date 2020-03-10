“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed In Beautiful Ceremony

Days after she said “I Do” to a new role on TV’s Divorce Court, Judge Faith Jenkins said “I Do” to Kenny Lattimore at the altar!

The pair exchanged vows on Sunday (March 8) according to US Weekly. Devon Franklin officiated the wedding at First Congregational Church in downtown L.A. with guests including Stevie Wonder, MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more. Wonder sang “You and I” as the bride walked down the aisle.

Speaking to the outlet about their first date, Jenkins said the pair met through music producer Aaron Lindsey as Jenkins needed some help recording music for Christmas. Lindsey thought of one person – Lattimore. However, Jenkins and Lattimore didn’t exactly have love at first sight. Not at first at least.

“The first time we met was for lunch and we talked for two hours,” Jenkins told Us. “I don’t know that there was a real spark at first but it was a genuinely interesting conversation. Kenny actually thought I wasn’t that interested because I didn’t per se flirt with him. It was lunch! I was just looking for good conversation and to enjoy my turkey club. The flirting would come later! Which it did.

Eventually, however, the judge realized that there was something special about the man who would become her future husband.

She added, “Kenny was different from anyone I’ve ever met from the very beginning. I’ve known his music since college so I didn’t know what to expect when meeting someone who has been such an established artist for so long,. But he showed a graciousness and humility that endeared me to him right away. I see him consistently treat every person he encounters like they are VIPs in his world and exudes a kindness that makes me believe in the best in others.”

Lattimore gushed about his new bride in an Instagram post following the wedding: “My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride. You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let’s do life to the fullest!!”

The news of the couple’s wedding comes days after it was revealed that Jenkins would be replacing Judge Lynn Toler on Divorce Court. It’s Jenkins’ first marriage and Lattimore’s second as he was previously wed to Chante Moore from 2002 to 2011. Lattimore has a 16-year-old son with Moore, Kenny Jr.

RELATED: Kenny Lattimore And Judge Faith Jenkins Are Engaged! ‘

RELATED: All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With Faith Jenkins

“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed In Beautiful Ceremony was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: