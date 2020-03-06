CLOSE
Justin Bieber Releases New Music Video For “Habitual” Exclusively on Apple Music

Justin Bieber just dropped a brand new music video for “Habitual” exclusively on Apple Music.

From the creative minds of Justin Bieber and director Michael D. Ratner, this is the third installment of the Apple Music x Bieber official nature music video limited series. The two prior music videos, “ETA” and “Changes” both went #1 on the Videos Top Charts on Apple Music. This is the exclusive visual for the hit track “Habitual” from Changes, Justin’s seventh #1 worldwide album. At just 25 years old, he is the youngest artist to ever have seven #1’s and wants to thank his fans by releasing more unique content that is meaningful to him. The visuals for “Habitual” are inspired from locations in nature symbolic of faith as Justin combines heartfelt lyrics and soothing melodies with a cinematic treatment for one of his favorite tracks on the album. The fourth and final Nature series video will be premiering next Tuesday, March 10th only on Apple Music.

Justin Bieber told Apple Music “These videos were all shot in places in nature that meant something to me over the years and I’m thrilled that my fans get to experience the music with these concepts in mind.”

Watch the full video only on Apple Music: http://apple.co/JBVideos

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Justin Bieber Releases New Music Video For “Habitual” Exclusively on Apple Music  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

