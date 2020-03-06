CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Movies Starring Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Pam Grier, and More in March

'The Women Of Brewster Place' Cast Portrait

Source: Anthony Barboza / Getty

Black PR Wire) ATLANTA, GA – Brown Sugar, the popular subscription streaming service from Bounce, will feature both a curated collection and popular returning titles in honor of Women’s History Month this March.

To celebrate, March’s curated collection will include the classic hit Foxy Brown starring Pam Grier, Frankie and Alice starring Halle Berry, the multi-generational coming of age story The Women of Brewster Place featuring Oprah Winfrey and more.

Fan favorites returning to Brown Sugar in March include the World War II film Sudie and Simpson starring Louis Gossett Jr., the martial arts comedy Bamboo Gods and Iron Men directed by Cesar Gallardo and a Fred “The Hammer” Williamson lineup including the classic crime story Black Caesar, its sequel Hell Up in Harlem and the popular drama The Hammer.

Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Comcast Xfinity X1, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. There is a free 7-day initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter. Visit www.BrownSugar.com for more information. Brown Sugar and Bounce are both a part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Celebrate Women’s History Month with Movies Starring Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Pam Grier, and More in March  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

