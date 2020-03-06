National Museum Of African American Music Announces Grand Opening Date Of September 3, 2020 with Special Guests Dr. Bobby Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — After more than 20 years in development, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) is ready to open its doors to music lovers of all ages. The 56,000 square foot facility located in the heart of downtown Nashville will officially open to guests on Thursday, September 3, 2020 kicking off a Labor Day weekend packed with grand opening events that will help introduce NMAAM to Nashville and the world. Advance tickets can now be purchased from the NMAAM website with general admission ticket prices ranging from $13 to $24.

“We’re extremely excited to announce our September grand opening date for all of the music fans who have been anxiously awaiting the debut of this museum,” said H. Beecher Hicks III, NMAAM President and CEO. “This museum is a unique place that tells a special story. Our hope is that no matter your age, race or preferred music genre, within this museum you can find something that stirs your soul, pleases your ears and moves your feet. We encourage everyone to start planning their 2020 trips to Nashville and purchase your tickets to this first-of-its-kind institution dedicated to celebrating incredible people and moments in American history.”

NMAAM will open to guests on September 3 as the anchor tenant of the Fifth + Broadway development. Fifth + Broadway is one of the largest mixed use developments in the region that includes retail, residential and office space right at the center of downtown Nashville on historic Broadway.

Upon opening, guests who visit the museum will be immersed in generations of musical history created and inspired by the work of African Americans. A special presentation will also be shared by Dr. Bobby Jones and the Super Choir. NMAAM features seven content galleries—six permanent and one rotating—that chronicle Black musical traditions from the 1600s up to the present day. More than 50 genres and sub-genres of American music are explored from spirituals and gospel, to jazz, blues, hip-hop, R&B and more.

Advance tickets for general admission to the museum are now available online from the museum website, www.nmaam.org. All admission tickets are timed, with tours scheduled every 30 minutes. The first tour group will enter at 9:00 a.m. and the last tour block will be sold at 4:00 p.m. with the museum closing at 5:00 p.m. daily. Guests will be able to select their time slot based upon ticket availability.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

National Museum Of African American Music Announces Grand Opening Date Of September 3, 2020 with Special Guests Dr. Bobby Jones – was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: