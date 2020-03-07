Ask The Medical Expert : Coronavirus

Ask The Medical Expert – Brought To You By Dr. Enchanta Jenkins

This Week: Coronavirus

Dr. EJ is a board-certified medical doctor (OBGYN), a native of North Carolina and veteran after retiring with 20 years of service to the US Navy. She specializes in women’s health and primary care. Dr. EJ is on a mission to help improve the health care of people in our community.

Last Week: Improving Your Heart

Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Wake County Man With Coronavirus Attended Local Church

the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: