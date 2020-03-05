Sherwin Gardner Fuses Soca and Afro-Beat On Festive New Song, “GOOD OH”

The Caribbean’s leading gospel recording artist Sherwin Gardner, who is known for songs such as “I Worship You” and his Top 20 American hit “Because of You,” has released a festive new track “Good Oh!” (Flow Masters Records/ Tyscot). https://smarturl.it/GoodOh

“Good Oh!” was birthed a few years ago during Gardner’s Emerge Gospel Challenge competition. The winner, Ebuka Elvins, was a Nigerian medical student living in St. Kitts & Nevis at the time. “Every time he’d speak, he’d have this extra added expression of saying `oh’ behind whatever he said,” Gardner recalls. “One day, I was having a conversation with him. I was going through something and said, `Lord, you are good’ and when I said that, he said, `God is good oh!’ So, I started saying it, over and over at different times.”

When Gardner started writing some new music, he wanted to write about the goodness of God and turned to the Biblical scripture of Psalms 34:8 as a reference. He also threw in the “oh” expression. The resulting song fuses a Trinidadian Soca rhythm with a Nigerian Afro-Beat. “We had no thoughts of it becoming a movement type of song until we performed it live,” Gardner adds. “The first time we sang it live, the crowd started moving backwards and forwards. The song had not been on the radio or anything, but people started going crazy. We had crowds dancing forward and backwards but at the same time they were declaring that God is good.”

“When we say we nah turn back nah, nah in the Caribbean, in English that means we’re not turning back no, no because we are moving forward,” Gardner explains. “We’re looking to the King. They were declaring that God is good. Despite your problems, despite your circumstances. God is a good and He’s going to work it out for you God is good oh!”

