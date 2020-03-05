CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims Awarded $250K Grant

A People's Town Hall Hosted By SiriusXM Urban View's Joe Madison At Mother Emanuel AME Church

Source: Jeff Gentner / Getty

Plans to construct a memorial to honor the nine African American worshippers who were killed at a South Carolina church in 2015 are moving forward.

The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation announced Bank of America is giving them a $250,000 grant. Construction is estimated to cost about $10 million. With this new grant, the foundation now has more than $7 million raised.

Foundation Board Co-Chair John Darby told the Associated Press additional funds were raised through vigils and other donations, including a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo in October and a $1 million pledge from the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation in August.

The memorial will include a marble fountain engraved with the victims’ name surrounded by two high-back benches facing each other that resemble “sheltering wings.” It’ll also include a survivors’ garden with six stone benches and five trees to represent the five survivors and the church.

Memorial To Honor Mother Emanuel AME Church Victims Awarded $250K Grant

