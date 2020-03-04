Kim Coles, Bill Bellamy, Demetria McKinney, Roxanne Shanté, Alano Miller, and More Bring Inspiration This March On “Money Making Conversations”

ATLANTA, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald hosts a stimulating lineup of powerful women and men this March, with inspiring entertainers, trailblazing moguls, authors, mentors, and more delivering motivational mentorship and fresh entertainment on his popular podcast and syndicated radio program “Money Making Conversations.” From discussing the long-running careers of beloved entertainers to the path of turning that business idea into a million dollar enterprise, tune into “Money Making Conversations” as McDonald highlights an array of female trailblazers, in celebrating their accomplishments this Women’s History Month, among other talent. Covering television, music, entrepreneurship, food, and taking charge of your personal wellness and finances this month, “Money Making Conversations” hosted by Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com and across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Podcasts, Spreaker, Stitcher, Overcast, YouTube, Alexa, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University’s Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses, and multiple stations across the U.S in North Carolina and South Carolina, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, California, among other states

The guest lineup on “Money Making Conversations” this March includes: Kim Coles, Actress (“Living Single”), Comedian, Author, Speaker, and Creator of the KimUnity Mastermind mentoring program; Bill Bellamy, Comedian, Actor, Featured on Netflix’s new limited series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”; Demetria McKinney, Actress/Singer (“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Saints & Sinners,” “A House Divided”), Featured on Freeform’s new series “Motherland: Fort Salem”; Roxanne Shanté, Hip Hop Legend, Radio Host (SiriusXM’s “Have A Nice Day”), Featured Episode on TV One’s “Unsung”; Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project”) and Alano Miller (“Underground”), Stars of the new anthology series “Cherish the Day” from Ava DuVernay, airing on OWN; Alex Newell (“Glee”) and John Clarence Stewart (“Luke Cage”), Co-stars on NBC’s new hit series “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”; Isaac Wright Jr., Lawyer, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Executive Producer and inspiration for ABC’s new series “For Life”; Sam Sifton, Food Editor of The New York Times, and Author of “See You on Sunday: A Cookbook for Family and Friends”; Chef Alexander Smalls, James Beard Award-winning Chef/Restaurateur/GRAMMY® and Tony Award®-winning Singer/Author of “Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from My African American Kitchen”; Lisa Nichols, Six-time Bestselling Author, Motivational Speaker/Coach, Founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses, Inc.; Skip Finley, Veteran radio broadcaster, Historian, Speaker, Author of “Historic Tales of Oak Bluffs” and upcoming new book “Whaling Captains of Color-America’s First Meritocracy,” Historian and Speaker; Brandon Pankey, VP of Business Development & Operations for Live Nation Urban; Lisa Price, Founder and CEO of renowned natural haircare and skincare company Carol’s Daughter; Mahisha Dellinger, Founder and CEO of award-winning natural haircare company CURLS, Television Personality, Author, Business Advocate, and Founder of the Black Girls Making Millions Academy; Beatrice Dixon, Co-Founder/CEO of The Honey Pot Company, a plant-based feminine care company; Kika Wise, Franchisor, Founder and CEO of the Kika Stretch Studios franchise and the KIKA Method; Marion Mays, CEO and Founder, Thalia Stanley Group Pty Ltd., a professional mentoring firm for women in Australia; Torarie Durden, Chief Marketing Officer at Myaderm, a CBD personal care company; and Laura Foos, CEO of Foos Financial Services, Owner of Washington DC’s Salon Couture, Business Financial Manager and Tax Professional.

