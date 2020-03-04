Tyler Perry Studios Sets March 19 Premiere Date for New Original Drama, “Tyler Perry Ruthless”

New York, NY — March 3, 2020 – BET+ announced the new original drama from Tyler Perry, “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” will premiere Thursday, March 19, 2020, exclusively across all platforms the service is available. Three episodes, of the 24-episode one-hour drama, will be available to stream with new episodes launching every Thursday. “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” is the first new original series from Tyler Perry to stream on BET+, a joint venture between BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios. The series continues BET+’s mission to deliver a spectrum of original and compelling stories.

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” a spin-off of the hit television series “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” tells the riveting story of a woman named Ruth who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult.“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Jones, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Jaime Callica, Nirine S. Brown, Blue Kimble, Stephanie Charles, Hervé Clermont, Anthony Bless, and Bobbi Baker.

“Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” is executive produced, written, and directed by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

