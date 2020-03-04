CLOSE
Bloomberg Drops Out the Race and Makes Plans to Endorse Joe Biden

Joe Biden Super Tuesday Rally in Los Angeles, US

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

After spending more than $500 million of his own money into his bid to become the next president, Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has decided to end his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.  The decision came the date after Super Tuesday, the results clearly becoming a two man race between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

However Bloomberg’s involvement in the presidential race is far from over.  Bloomberg now says he will do whatever he can to beat Donald Trump and will be putting his support and money before former vice president Joe Biden.

Stay tuned!

Bloomberg Drops Out the Race and Makes Plans to Endorse Joe Biden  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

