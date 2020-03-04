Spike Lee Says He Is Done with the New York Knicks!

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty If you have been following Movie mogul Spike Lee over at least 10 or 20 years, then you know he is a New York Knicks Fan and has been for a long time. The team he has been rooting for has allowed him to use the employee entrance to their games at the Madison Square Gardens for over 28 years. However that all changed last night when the superfan, filmmaker Lee was told to use a different entrance. Yes! Security suddenly decided to refuse him exist to the employee entrance and advised him to use a different entrance.

Fans are now also questioning how could the franchise dis the mega star like that, after he has spent big money on great seats and shown them super support for years.

During a brief interview, Lee had this to say, “They wanted me to leave the Garden, walk outside … and come back on 31st Street. And I said I’m not doing that.” And by the way the employee entrance Lee frequents is on 33rd Street while the VIP entrance is just a couple of two blocks south from there.

In the end, Spike still attended the game but was not a happy camper and stated he would not be attended any more Knicks games for the season.

