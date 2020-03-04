CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden

Mike Bloomberg visits Philadelphia

Source: W.Wade/WENN / WENN

Mike Bloomberg ended his presidential bid Wednesday after failing to win any states on Super Tuesday.

The former New York mayor joined the race a little over three months ago, spending half a billion dollars on his campaign. He ended up winning only American Samoa on Super Tuesday.

“I’m a believer in using data to inform decisions,” he said in a statement. “After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible – and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists.”

Bloomberg has now endorsed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president.

Source: NY TImes 

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 6 days ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 3 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 4 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 1 month ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 1 month ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close