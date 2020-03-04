Oprah Winfrey Rocks $3K Leg Sleeve After Onstage Fall In LA

Poor Oprah!

Auntie has a pretty bad tumble over the weekend in Los Angeles during a stop on her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour. But the 66-year-old seems to be in good spirits and making she takes care of herself.

“Sunday Reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday,” the billionaire iconic talk show host wrote on Instagram on Sunday to her 18 million followers.

She’s also healing in style, says the New York Post, who wrote that the media mogul had “her leg propped up and wearing a Game Ready knee sleeve,” which can cost top athletes $400 to $3,000 treatment for this combined ice therapy with compression therapy.

Listen, Oprah has worked her whole life and can spend her money on anything she wants. We are not mad!

On Saturday (Feb. 29), she lost her balance, while ironically talking about balance, and fell on stage to a packed house at the Forum. We love how longtime partner Stedman Graham ran up to there to get his girl and make sure she was OK. (Meanwhile would folks like Snoop and 50 Cent who mocked her do the same for the women in their lives?)

Always being a class act, Oprah went on and finished her segment barefoot.

She later wrote, “But I picked myself up. I don’t know if it was something on the floor, or my foot twisted . . . I had the indication I was going to fall before, and it just is what it is. It was a great day.”

The Post also noted that backstage best friend Gayle King asked Oprah was she embarrassed, to which she replied:

“I didn’t think (it was) embarrassing, I just thought, ‘OK, I fell. Everybody knows what falling is.’ You would prefer not to fall, but now I’ve fallen. My thing was, I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” she joked.

What a great attitude! We’re just glad O is OK and getting better!

Happy Birthday, Oprah! 10 Of Our Favorite Fashionable Moments Through The Years

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most admirable African American media moguls of our time. She has built an empire that has inspired some of the most successful, financially-free people. Her ambition and accolades are to be studied and admired. At the age of 66, Oprah shows no signs of slowing down. Beyond her amazing and influential career lies her stylish wardrobe. Oprah is a fixture on the red carpet. She has given us decades of fashionable looks. We've seen her body transform from petite, to plus size, to standard size. It was her weight loss journey documented through Weight Watchers, that inspired others to follow in her footsteps. She was fly in 1995, but her style over the last 2 years have been a downright fabulous. Though her pieces are simple, they make memorable statements that will send you to the store shopping for, "that thing Oprah wore." In honor of her 66th birthday, we're checking out 10 of our favorite fashion moments from Oprah.

