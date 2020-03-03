Festival Napa Valley Announces Its 15th Anniversary Season Featuring Jennifer Hudson

NAPA, CALIF. (PRWEB) MARCH 02, 2020 — Festival Napa Valley, recognized for transforming California Wine Country into a cultural destination, announces its 2020 summer season, July 17– 26. The Festival’s 15th anniversary will be commemorated with more than 40 concerts and events in an inspiring season of reflection, celebration and enthusiasm for the years to come.

Now in its 15th year, Festival Napa Valley offers a rich range of programs—from symphonic concerts, opera, film, and dance, to chamber music and jazz.

In addition to presenting the finest performing arts, Festival Napa Valley is committed to supporting underserved members of the community by providing free tickets to students, veterans and seniors. The Festival’s extensive educational program includes master classes for local college students; Arts for All camps, which serve more than 1600 Boys & Girls Club youth ages 6-18; and a tuition-free music academy for 60 pre-professional musicians from around the world.

“This anniversary season is dedicated to recognizing and honoring all of the outstanding artists, chefs, vintners and partners that make this Festival so special,” says Richard Walker, President & CEO of Festival Napa Valley. “We are equal parts inspired and reflective, and both of these feelings have found expression in the programming for our 15th Anniversary Season. We are excited to create a little magic for our audience and supporters this summer.”

Festival Napa Valley 2020 Highlights:

International opera star Thomas Hampson kicks off the 15th season at Castello di Amorosa with his bountiful Song of America: Beyond Liberty. Hampson will be joined by acclaimed pianist Lara Downes, the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, and a chamber ensemble in this concert pairing music, poetry, rhetoric, and history.

Grammy and Academy-award winning singer and actress Jennifer Hudson headlines Wine Country’s biggest arts charity event, the Arts for All Gala at HALL Napa Valley.

The Festival presents the world premiere of Goodbye, Mr. Chips, the highly anticipated opera by acclaimed composer Gordon Getty.

High-energy cover band Brickhouse headlines Taste of Napa, Festival Napa Valley’s signature celebration of food, wine and music, at Vista Collina.

Violin virtuoso Joshua Bell and radiant soprano Larisa Martínez perform music inspired by Bell’s chart-topping CD, Voice of the Violin at Charles Krug Winery. To commemorate Beethoven’s 250th birthday, Bell and his two distinguished colleagues, pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Steven Isserlis, perform Beethoven’s masterpiece “Triple Concerto” with Festival Orchestra Napa, under the baton of Joel Revzen.

Brilliant American violinist Chad Hoopes performs Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with the Blackburn Academy Orchestra under the baton of acclaimed conductor Carlo Ponti at Far Niente, accompanied by poetry written by Napa County high school students on the theme The Four Seasons of Napa Valley.

Renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet performs a private recital at Darioush.

Maestro Joel Revzen and Festival Orchestra Napa bring Disney’s seminal film, Fantasia, to life while the film plays on the big screen.

Opera Under the Stars at Meadowood Napa Valley features Festival favorites soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Michael Fabiano performing arias and duets with Festival Orchestra Napa, led by the eminent conductor James Conlon.

Ballet superstar Roberto Bolle brings his celebrated show, Roberto Bolle and Friends, to Napa for the annual Dance Gala.

Festival Live! Chamber Series returns with 12 free concerts at locations throughout Napa Valley.

The popular Bouchaine Young Artist Series showcases the next generation of classical music artists.

The Festival’s Blackburn Music Academy Orchestra shines in an admission-free Monday at the Symphony concert featuring works by Beethoven, Stravinsky, and Karen LeFrak at Lincoln Theater.

Single concert tickets starting at $39 are now on sale. For an elevated Festival Napa Valley experience, Patron Passes including access to exclusive lunches, dinners and lounges are also available. To view the full schedule and to purchase passes, visit http://www.FestivalNapaValley.org.

