Check Out This Comedy Show In Wake Forest

Lovely couple party on a rooftop in New York Manhattan

Source: Leonardo Patrizi / Getty

Comedian and actor Rondell Sheridan will present his side-splitting stand-up act “If You’re Over 40 and You Know It, Clap Your Hands” at the Wake Forest Renaissance Centre for the Arts on Saturday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m.

“If You are OVER 40 and You Know It, Clap Your Hands” is a non-stop celebration of life, love and laughter told by master storyteller Rondell Sheridan that will have you laughing at yourself. From the Tonight Show to several Showtime comedy specials to many appearances on Comedy Central, Rondell has been called one of the fastest comedy minds, when it comes to audience participation, in the business.

Rondell is perhaps best known as the fun loving dad, Victor Baxter, on Disney’s long running series “Thats So Raven.” But as a stand-up comedian, Sheridan transforms ordinary occurrences into hilarious and hearty tales. In an age where stand-up is under attack for its bawdy content, Sheridan disarms his audiences with a wholesome ease – a mixture of playful physicality, facial expressions and a gift to continually shift comedic gears and personas. For more information about Rondell Sheridan, visit https://admireentertainment.com/artist/rondell-sheridan.

Advance tickets are $18 each plus tax and can be purchased online with a Visa, MasterCard, American Express or Discover credit card at www.wakeforestrencen.org/tickets-events. Advance tickets may also be purchased with cash, check or credit card at the Renaissance Centre Box Office, 405 S. Brooks St. On the day of the concert tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, visit www.wakeforestrencen.org/ or call the Renaissance Centre Box Office at 919-435-9458.

 

Check Out This Comedy Show In Wake Forest  was originally published on foxync.com

