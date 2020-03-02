Howard University Announces Dates of 2020 Homecoming Week

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Howard University announces the 2020 Homecoming dates, scheduled October 10-18, 2020, following the unveiling of the Howard University Football Schedule. The highly anticipated 2020 homecoming football game against Delaware State will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The announcement follows the launch of Google’s Black History Month commercial, featuring the Showtime Marching Band, to recognize Howard University as the “Most Searched HBCU” and the “Most Searched Homecoming” on its platform.

“While Google has identified Howard University as the most searched, there are several other categories where the phrase ‘The Most’ aptly describes this illustrious institution, such as producer of the most black applicants to U.S. medical schools and the most black undergraduates who later earn a Ph.D. in STEM,” said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. “However, the most important thing is having the Howard community of alumni return to alma mater to renew our commitment to her and to our guiding principles.”

Homecoming 2020 will include a variety of fan-favorite events, such as Bison Day of Service, Call to Chapel, Bison Madness, the HU Ideas Festival, the School and Colleges Open Houses, and the annual Homecoming Jazz Brunch.

