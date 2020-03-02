CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Howard University Announces Dates of 2020 Homecoming Week

93rd Annual Howard University Homecoming Game

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Howard University announces the 2020 Homecoming dates, scheduled October 10-18, 2020, following the unveiling of the Howard University Football Schedule. The highly anticipated 2020 homecoming football game against Delaware State will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The announcement follows the launch of Google’s Black History Month commercial, featuring the Showtime Marching Band, to recognize Howard University as the “Most Searched HBCU” and the “Most Searched Homecoming” on its platform.

“While Google has identified Howard University as the most searched, there are several other categories where the phrase ‘The Most’ aptly describes this illustrious institution, such as producer of the most black applicants to U.S. medical schools and the most black undergraduates who later earn a Ph.D. in STEM,” said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. “However, the most important thing is having the Howard community of alumni return to alma mater to renew our commitment to her and to our guiding principles.”

Homecoming 2020 will include a variety of fan-favorite events, such as Bison Day of Service, Call to Chapel, Bison Madness, the HU Ideas Festival, the School and Colleges Open Houses, and the annual Homecoming Jazz Brunch.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Howard University Announces Dates of 2020 Homecoming Week  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 days ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 3 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 4 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 4 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 4 weeks ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close