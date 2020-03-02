Gospel Singer Earnest Pugh Wants to Sing with You

(Houston, TX) Gospel’s leading man and Billboard chart topper Earnest Pugh spent the bulk of this week visiting radio stations in support of God Wants To Heal You, the first single from his highly anticipated live disc, The Outpour Experience. The song is one of Pugh’s favorites and has become one of the most requested songs at his concerts and ministry opportunities across the country. God Wants To Heal You meets instantly with audience approval and continues its climb up the radio chart. Blacksmoke Music Worldwide CEO Kerry Douglas knew upon hearing the song that it would have instant connectivity with audiences. “This song was just one we couldn’t pass up”, said Douglas. “It is a message that people need to hear over and over again.”

In addition to thanking loyal listeners, radio programmers and DJs for their support, Pugh used the beginning of the Lenten Season to inform audiences about his 2020 Easter Anthem Challenge. Beginning in March, Choirs, bands, praise and liturgical dance teams are invited to go to EarnestPugh.com to access the video for Grateful, add it to their Spotify playlist and then record a video of them performing the song and upload the presentation to Instagram. All videos must be uploaded by April 3rd and will be reviewed by a panel of judges with the winner being announced on April 10th. “Grateful is a good song for the Easter season, its reflective in that it gives us a chance to express appreciation to God for the gift of his son Jesus”, states Pugh. “I think it’s a song that most choirs and praise teams can easily sing and it affords us an opportunity to bless our churches and community choirs.” Full details regarding the Easter Anthem Challenge are available at EarnestPugh.com

Earnest Pugh continues traveling the country to minister as he prepares for the May release of The Outpour Experience.

