Judge Judy Set to Try her Last Case

Like they say, eventually everything must come to an end and that’s no exception when it comes to Judge Judy who has announced her show will be coming to an end after 25 seasons.

The infamous judge shared the news about the syndicated court during a recent appearance on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres, where she told DeGeneres that the 2020-21 season of Judge Judy will also be its last, which will actually end production after next season, which will be the show’s 25th season on the air.

Job well done!

Judge Judy Set to Try her Last Case  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

