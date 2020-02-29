CLOSE
Saturday, February 29 Is The Last Day To Vote Early In NC!

Early voting started earlier this month and ends on Saturday, February 29th. If you choose not to vote early, Election Day is Tuesday, March 3rd. If you aren’t registered to vote, you can get registered and vote all at once during one-stop early voting.

Not sure if you’re registered? Check here!

Want to know where you can vote early? Check here!

Not sure where to vote on Election Day? Check here!

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3066985" align="alignleft" width="1052"] Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty[/caption] Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is having a breakout year. From Netflix's The Get Down to the hit film Aquaman to the critically acclaimed superhero drama Watchmen, the actor is getting all the shine last year and is about to get even more in 2020, for the Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta's remake of horror classic Candyman. Say my name! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlwzuZ9kOQU In addition to being talented, the 32-year-old is a breathless work of art...and he works hard for it. Last December, Yahya shared with Men's Health how he gets in shape, stressing that the 'Dr. Manhattan' Workout gets his body all the way together to play Cal, Regina King's sexy hubby on the hit HBO show. https://www.youtube.com/watch?utm_campaign=likeshopme&utm_content=www.instagram.com%2Fp%2FB58UL-fhKda%2F&utm_medium=instagram&utm_source=dash+hudson&v=9zMU3e4yp94 We likey! So to celebrate this fine specimen of a man, here are 30 times Yahya Abdul-Mateen II got us wishing we were trapped in between his thighs! Enjoy!

 

