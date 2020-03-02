CLOSE
They Did It! Fayetteville Couple Got Married On Live TV !

Remember the couple with the viral marriage proposal over the holidays? They’re from Fayetteville and they got married yesterday on Strahan, Sara and Keke. 

Joshua Powell proposed to his high school sweetheart, Kiana Myrick during a family game night that included Family Feud-style questions. The viral video has more than 3 million views and has been shared more than 15,000 times.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

