CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At Church, Survives

CHURCHGUNS

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

An Alabama woman is thankful to be alive after being shot by her husband over the weekend.

Local police said a man came to True Cornerstone Church on Halls Mill Road in Mobile on February 22 looking for his wife. He shot her outside of the church before shooting and killing himself.

“She was calling on Jesus, even with the bullet in her she was calling on Jesus,” said the Pastor’s wife, Kula Gandy.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The pastor said both the victim and shooter were friends of theirs.

“The Devil is not going to get the victory, at all, he is not going to get the victory,” said Gandy. “To be able to come and pray for her and see she was already looking ok that she was already praying that she was already calling on Jesus I already knew Jesus was going to take care of her.”

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Right now, the church is raising funds to repair damage caused by the incident.

Source: WKRG

Woman Calls On Jesus After Being Shot At Church, Survives  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 2 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 21 hours ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close