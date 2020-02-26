Tyra Banks’ ModelLand Tickets On Sale Now

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The great mystery of ModelLand has been unveiled… Tyra Banks, creator and founder of ModelLand, announces today the launch of advance ticket sales for the story-driven attraction that features fashion AND beauty, photoshoots AND runways, shopping AND theatre…AND most importantly, YOU.

Located at Santa Monica Place in Santa Monica, California, the 21,000 square foot, multi-level attraction is a place to live the ultimate modeling fantasy. Infused with breakthrough empowerment and ideologies of self love, ModelLand combines the glamour of America’s Next Top Model, the whimsy of Willy Wonka, and the magic of Disneyland, to make both fashion & beauty a fun, theatrical, and empowering experience for all. Redefining the meaning of “model”.

“I believe all shapes AND all sizes AND all ages AND all shades deserve to feel beautiful, powerful, and be the fantasy versions of themselves. ModelLand is not just an attraction. It’s a place full of story that challenges what ‘attractive’ means”, says Banks.

Banks continues, “When you step into ModelLand, you enter a fantastical world where we celebrate YOUR uniqueness while we help you master your angles and up your photo game. YOU are ModelLand’s star. Our cameras are waiting for you.”

Over a decade in the making, ModelLand will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about yourself fierce and fun. No two visits will ever be the same. Groups of friends who come to the attraction together will each have their own individual experiences, including opportunities for immersive shopping throughout the ModelLand journey. The attraction is designed to transform with ever-changing shows and themes to delight guests time and time again.

The Belle Posted 3 hours ago

