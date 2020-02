Some Local Ash Wednesday Events

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of a 40-day journey through the season of Lent, culminating in Christ’s crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection from the grave three days later on Easter Sunday. This is a time marked by solemn remembrance that “from dust we come; to dust we go,” and that there is no hope or life in us apart from the mediating work of Jesus Christ. The Ash Wednesday service will be held in the Vintage Church Downtown sanctuary on 2/26, from 7-9p. Childcare will be provided at no cost, but to help us prepare and secure enough sitters we ask that you RSVP for childcare.