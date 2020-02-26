Some Local Ash Wednesday Events

Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer and fasting. …
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of a 40-day journey through the season of Lent, culminating in Christ’s crucifixion on Good Friday and his resurrection from the grave three days later on Easter Sunday. This is a time marked by solemn remembrance that “from dust we come; to dust we go,” and that there is no hope or life in us apart from the mediating work of Jesus Christ. The Ash Wednesday service will be held in the Vintage Church Downtown sanctuary on 2/26, from 7-9p. Childcare will be provided at no cost, but to help us prepare and secure enough sitters we ask that you RSVP for childcare.
Wed, February 26, 2020 – 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST
118 South Person Street Raleigh, NC 27601
Ash Wednesday Mass
Bishop Luis Rafael Zarama will be the primary celebrant for Ash Wednesday Mass at Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral.
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral
715 Nazareth St.
Raleigh, NC 27606
DUKE UNIVERSITY CHAPEL
8:00 AM
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent.
12:00 PM
Ash Wednesday Catholic Mass in Duke. All are welcome. The Duke Catholic Center is the Roman Catholic community on the Duke Campus.
5:15 PM
7:30 PM
Ash Wednesday Catholic Mass in Duke Chapel. All are welcome. The Duke Catholic Center is the Roman Catholic community on the Duke Campus.
