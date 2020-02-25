Kanye West & The Sunday Service Choir to Join Joel & Victoria Osteen on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Yankee Stadium

Source: Johnny Nunez / GettyHOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — On Saturday, May 2, 2020, Joel and Victoria Osteen will hold “An Evening with Joel & Victoria Osteen featuring Kanye West & the Sunday Service Choir” at Yankee Stadium — an evening of hope and inspiration expected to draw tens of thousands from across the country for an exciting time of praise and worship where lives are changed and hope is restored.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, February 6, at 10:00 AM EST via joelosteen.com and Ticketmaster online (www.ticketmaster.com).

This event marks the ninth large stadium event for Joel and Victoria Osteen, and their third at Yankee Stadium. Their first stadium event, “An Historic Night of Hope,” was held on April 25, 2009, in the Stadium’s inaugural season. Five years later, a memorable “America’s Night of Hope” was held at Yankee Stadium on June 7, 2014.

Joel and Victoria Osteen are excited to be joined by Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir, who visited Houston’s Lakewood Church in November 2019 for an incredible concert that filled the 16,000-seat auditorium.

“The remarkable music talent and excitement that Kanye and the choir brought to Lakewood was fantastic. To see people from all walks of life and all different backgrounds coming to worship together was truly a night to remember,” said Joel Osteen. “Victoria and I are so excited to bring this event to the iconic Yankee Stadium. I believe everyone who attends will be truly inspired and filled with an expectation that their best days are yet to come.”

Tens of thousands of people fill arenas and stadiums across America each year to hear Pastor Joel and Victoria Osteen while millions more tune in from around the world online and on SiriusXM radio. Voices of hope for this generation, the Osteens have appeal that is universal, allowing them to crossover to audiences that are diverse racially, politically and socioeconomically.

What: An Evening with Joel & Victoria Osteen Featuring Kanye West & the Sunday Service Choir Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y. When: Saturday, May 2, 2020 Time: Doors open at 5:30 PM, the event starts at 7:00 PM Tickets: On sale to the general public on Thursday, February 6 at 10:00 AM EST. Tickets are $25.00 and will be available at Joelosteen.com/Yankee & Ticketmaster online (ticketmaster.com). Additional ticketing/facility service charges may apply.

Kanye West & The Sunday Service Choir to Join Joel & Victoria Osteen on Saturday May 2, 2020 at Yankee Stadium was originally published on praiserichmond.com

