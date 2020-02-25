National Pancake Day – Free Pancakes!

Get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes today at IHOP between 7am and 7pm at participating restaurants nationwide with your chance to win pancakes for life.

Today, February 25, IHOP will be offering customers a chance to win one of 250,000 prizes while enjoying a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Instant win prizes include limited-edition pancake themed merchandise such as bicycles, scooters, customizable jackets, handmade berets and more. In addition to the “Pancakes for Life” grand prize, 10 lucky winners will also secure $500 in IHOP gift cards.

One lucky winner will win the grand prize of pancakes for life.

source: Newsweek.com

