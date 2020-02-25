CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

National Pancake Day – Free Pancakes!

IHOP International Pancake Day

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Houston

Get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes today at IHOP between 7am and 7pm at participating restaurants nationwide with your chance to win pancakes for life.

Today, February 25, IHOP will be offering customers a chance to win one of 250,000 prizes while enjoying a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes.

Instant win prizes include limited-edition pancake themed merchandise such as bicycles, scooters, customizable jackets, handmade berets and more. In addition to the “Pancakes for Life” grand prize, 10 lucky winners will also secure $500 in IHOP gift cards.

One lucky winner will win the grand prize of pancakes for life.

CLICK HERE to find out how.

source: Newsweek.com

free pancakes , IHOP , National Pancake Day

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 7 days ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close