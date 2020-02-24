CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell [LIVESTREAM]

Los Angeles Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Memorialized Across L.A. In Murals

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial service will be held today Feb 24th 1pm at the Staple Center. The celebration of life will feature music tributing the Hall Of Famer, and will look back on his amazing legacy as a player and father.

RELATED: Common, Jennifer Hudson & More Honor Kobe Bryant During NBA All-Star Game

Limited number of tickets were sold and there is no word if Vanessa and the kids will attend, but the world will certainly be watching and mourning.

Check out the live stream below.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

___

Watch Kobe and Gianna Bryant Memorial Service #KobeFarwell [LIVESTREAM]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 hours ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 22 hours ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close