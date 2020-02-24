Gospel Icon Kurt Carr Releases Official Music Video For Star-Studded Hit “BLESS SOMEBODY ELSE”

Kurt Carr, The Kurt Carr Singers, Sheilah Belle, The Belle Report, Erica Campbell, Faith Evans, Fred Hammond, Jekalyn Carr, John P. Kee, Keke Wyatt, Miles Caton, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Roosevelt Griffin, Smokie Norful, Wess Morgan, Yolanda Adams, Gospel Music, Gospel Music News, Gospel

Nashville, TN (February 21, 2020) – Gospel icon Kurt Carr releases the official music video for his star-studded hit single “Bless Somebody Else,” available now. Following its premiere on BET Gospel, the video from the legendary maestro continues to showcase his musical influence and share the message of encouragement and showing love in blessing others. Fueled by his opening line “When we use our lives to bless others, it makes the world a better place” – Kurt Carr brings together The Kurt Carr Singers and a star lineup of inspirational and R&B powerhouses.

Blessing his song with their own vocal harmonies, the multi-generational powerful talents gracing the “Bless Somebody Else” video include beloved icons to new gospel sensations, with Erica Campbell, Faith Evans, Fred Hammond, Jekalyn Carr, John P. Kee, Keke Wyatt, Miles Caton, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Roosevelt Griffin, Smokie Norful, Wess Morgan, and Yolanda Adams. The upbeat track is the featured title from Bless Somebody Else (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration) – the latest hit album from the prolific two-time GRAMMY® nominated, trailblazing artist, songwriter, and producer, which is available now.

KURT CARR: BLESS SOMEBODY ELSE [Official Music Video]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiUlTOqa8kQ

