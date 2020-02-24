CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gospel Icon Kurt Carr Releases Official Music Video For Star-Studded Hit “BLESS SOMEBODY ELSE”

48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Kurt Carr, The Kurt Carr Singers, Sheilah Belle, The Belle Report, Erica Campbell, Faith Evans, Fred Hammond, Jekalyn Carr, John P. Kee, Keke Wyatt, Miles Caton, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Roosevelt Griffin, Smokie Norful, Wess Morgan, Yolanda Adams, Gospel Music, Gospel Music News, Gospel

Nashville, TN (February 21, 2020) – Gospel icon Kurt Carr releases the official music video for his star-studded hit single “Bless Somebody Else,” available now. Following its premiere on BET Gospel, the video from the legendary maestro continues to showcase his musical influence and share the message of encouragement and showing love in blessing others. Fueled by his opening line “When we use our lives to bless others, it makes the world a better place” – Kurt Carr brings together The Kurt Carr Singers and a star lineup of inspirational and R&B powerhouses.

Blessing his song with their own vocal harmonies, the multi-generational powerful talents gracing the “Bless Somebody Else” video include beloved icons to new gospel sensations, with Erica Campbell, Faith Evans, Fred Hammond, Jekalyn Carr, John P. Kee, Keke Wyatt, Miles Caton, Bishop Paul S. Morton, Roosevelt Griffin, Smokie Norful, Wess Morgan, and Yolanda Adams. The upbeat track is the featured title from Bless Somebody Else (Kurt Carr Gospel/RCA Inspiration) – the latest hit album from the prolific two-time GRAMMY® nominated, trailblazing artist, songwriter, and producer, which is available now.

KURT CARR: BLESS SOMEBODY ELSE [Official Music Video]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiUlTOqa8kQ

Gospel Icon Kurt Carr Releases Official Music Video For Star-Studded Hit “BLESS SOMEBODY ELSE”  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 hours ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 22 hours ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close