BET Sunday Best judge, GRAMMY-nominated, Dove Award winning and multiple Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds returns with the powerful and transparent single, “PEOPLE.”

“PEOPLE” shares McReynolds’ signature vocals, writing and his heart for all to be delivered from the emotional trauma caused by people. McReynolds declares “I know you can deliver me from people,” as a simple cry to God to heal all from pain caused by people.

His last full-length album, Make Room, debuted #1 on Billboard Gospel and garnered a historic 1.3 million streams in the first week. In 2019, McReynolds received an NAACP Image Award nomination, GRAMMY nomination and earned 8 Stellar Gospel Music Awards for the Make Room album. McReynolds went on to tour domestically with the album selling out 30 cities nationwide.

As an author, McReynolds’ first book, “Make Room: Finding Where Faith Fits,” draws on testimonies in scripture and from personal experiences to invite readers to make room for God in every area of life. McReynolds emphasizes that readers make room for God in public and private, mentally and spiritually in order to experience the fullness that can come only through an authentic relationship with God. “Make Room: Finding Where Faith Fits” is available now on Amazon.com.

Jonathan McReynolds with co-host the 35th Stellar Gospel Music Awards alongside Koryn Hawthorne in Las Vegas, on Friday, March 27th at the Orleans Arena. Additionally, McReynolds will return for a second year as a judge on the 10th season of the hit BET singing competition, Sunday Best, this summer.

“PEOPLE” by Jonathan McReynolds is available now at all major digital retailers.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

JONATHAN MCREYNOLDS Returns With the New Powerful and Transparent Single “PEOPLE” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 1 hour ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: