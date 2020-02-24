CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

iPraise Live Season 2 Ep. 1: Darius Paulk [Exclusive Video]

Darius Paulk

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

First Episode of Season 2 of iPraise Live we sat down with Darius Paulk to discuss he new project, plus get a taste of some good ol’ acoustic Gospel Music. Check out the video below as Darius Paulk blesses us with two acoustic songs.

Darius Paulk

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

 

RELATED: iPraise Live: An Acoustic Set With Titus Showers [Exclusive Video]

The Latest Gospel News and Inspiration:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

____

iPraise Live Season 2 Ep. 1: Darius Paulk [Exclusive Video]  was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 hours ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 22 hours ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 6 days ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close