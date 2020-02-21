CLOSE
Henry L. Marsh III, Gets School Named After Him

With a 8 to 1 vote, the Richmond School Board has voted in favor to give three schools in the area new names.  George Mason Elementary in Church Hill, E.S. H. Greene Elementary on the South Side and the new middle school on Hull Street will all be given new names.

The new schools will be named Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School, Cardinal Elementary School and River City Middle School.

It was in 2018 when J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School was renamed Barack Obama Elementary.

The new names will be attached to the respective school buildings when they open in the fall 2020.

