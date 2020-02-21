Griff’s Prayer For Rest [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 02.21.20
Only Griff would find a bible verse that supports his napping habits. According to him, this week he has been receiving that “Jesus sleep on a boat sleep”. What? Watch the video above to hear more about this.

