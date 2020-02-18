CLOSE
David and Tamela Mann Set to Star in New Tyler Perry Sitcom

Tyler Perry Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

DALLAS, TX (February 16, 2020) — Grammy® Award and NAACP Image® Award Winners David and Tamela Mann are back on screen. In addition to starring in the BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios new sitcom set to premiere on BET in summer 2020, “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living,” where they reprise their roles as “Mr. Brown” and “Cora,” David and Tamela are debuting their first-ever joint music video, “Ups & Downs,” on YouTube today. The romantic music video for the Urban AC track from their album Us Against The World is produced by the Manns’ daughters, Laporcia Mann-Morrison and Tia Mann, and directed by Mann-Morrison. Watch the video: here

Tamela’s RIAA Gold-selling album, Best Days, featuring the RIAA Certified Platinum Billboard No. 1 radio hit, “Take Me To The King,” recently received Billboard’s Gospel Album of the Decade (2010 -2019) honor. Tamela set a historic personal and industry record as the first gospel lead artist in Billboard gospel radio chart history to score three consecutive No. 1’s from an album with Best Days. The string of hits included “Take Me To The King,” “I Can Only Imagine,” and “This Place.”

The couple’s Our Secrets to Love, Marriage, and Family 10-Day Devotional is available today on YouVersion. The new series is based on their bestselling, NAACP Image® Award-winning book, Us Against The World: Our Secrets to Love, Marriage and Family.

Fans currently can see David and Tamela on Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play Tour. Tamela is also a special guest on several upcoming Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour dates, including those in San Diego, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Courtesy of http://www.thebellereport.com

David and Tamela Mann Set to Star in New Tyler Perry Sitcom  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

