Earnest Pugh Continues to Dominate the Charts As God Wants to Heal You Hits Billboard Top 20

Houston, Texas – February 12, 2020 — With some 2 decades of ministry to audiences around the globe that includes ten chart topping albums and more than two dozen hit singles , BlackSmoke Music Worldwide recording artist Earnest Pugh continues his reign as Gospel’s Ambassador of Hope with his latest single, God Wants To Heal You. The song has been warmly received by radio as its now on its way into the top 20 on Billboard’s radio chart.

“Look at God, I am forever grateful that I can be used as a channel of blessing to impact and influence the lives of others”, Pugh states. “God Wants To Heal You was written by Apostle Kevin Davidson, a great mentor and friend to me over the years and the song holds a special place in my heart, having been through some trying times in my life. 3 John 2 states, Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in good health. Our healing is God’s priority. He wants to heal us everywhere we hurt. Our healing is at the top His list. I’m here to tell people I KNOW God to be a healer, and if He can do it for me, He can and will do the same thing for you. God is no respecter of persons. He loves us all just the same.”

Earnest Pugh continues to minister at churches and auditoriums throughout the month of February. God Wants To Heal You is the lead single from Pugh’s forthcoming disc, The Outpour Experience due out May 22nd. Stay connected to Earnest Pugh via his website, EarnestPugh.com and via social media.

