Award-Winning “JUMP SHOT” Documentary, Executive Produced By Stephen Curry

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — JUMP SHOT, the documentary that uncovers the inspiring true story of Kenny Sailors, the developer of the modern day jump shot in basketball, is set for a special one night only theatrical event on April 2. The film, executive produced by Stephen Curry’s Unanimous Media, will be released in more than 250 movie theaters nationwide through distributor Aspiration Entertainment in partnership with the global event cinema leader Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets are on sale now at https://tickets.jumpshotmovie.com.

Introducing his never before seen ‘leaping one-hander’ to the masses on a national level, Kenny quickly grew to be a fan favorite while leading his Wyoming Cowboys to the NCAA Championship in Madison Square Garden in 1943. But after serving his country in WW2 and playing in an unstable, emerging league now known as the NBA, Kenny disappeared into the Alaskan wilderness only to be forgotten by the sport he helped pioneer. Now, nearly sixty years later, the multitude of people he has touched along the way have forced Kenny’s humble reemergence. Kenny was not only an NBA pioneer, but also a coach, high school teacher, champion for female athletes, marine, true cowboy and homesteader in the Alaskan frontier, a father, husband, and man of faith.

The documentary features intimate interviews with a host of basketball legends including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki, Clark Kellogg, Bob Knight, Nancy Lieberman, Lou Carnesecca, Kiki Vandeweghe, and many more.

“Ever since I picked up a basketball, the jump shot was second nature to me,” says executive producer and NBA superstar Stephen Curry. “Learning the history of where the art of the jump shot came from, who introduced it to the game, and how it changed the game, was incredibly intriguing. Even more importantly, learning about the person that Kenny was, and what he stood for, was very inspirational. He was a selfless, special person that had the right perspective about life. The film not only explores his impact on the game, but his calling and all the different places that took him, whether it was serving in the military, or playing in the NBA, or being with his family. There’s so many people like myself that don’t know Kenny Sailors, and I’m proud to help share his story with the world.”

“Kenny played an instrumental role in developing, pioneering, and popularizing what we now know as the modern-day jump shot, which has become the primary offensive weapon in basketball,” says director Jacob Hamilton. “But, like most people, I had never heard the name Kenny Sailors. He is a man who defined the game basketball with its greatest innovation, but when you sit down and have a real conversation with him, you’ll quickly come to the conclusion that the game never defined who he was. He was a family man, community leader, military veteran, and an advocate for female athletes. Those were what he was most proud of. My hope is that this film celebrates the life of an extraordinary man that people of all ages, backgrounds, upbringings can admire and also inspires audiences to explore what the most important things in their lives are.”

