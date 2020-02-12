“Working Mom Wednesday” Another Fitness Trend & Heart Health

As we continue to get fit in 2020… have you tried a “spin class”? Dr. Charlotte Jones-Burton joined us today to talk about the benefits of fitness when it comes to our heart health as we recognize heart health month.

Dr. Charlotte is also a pharmaceutical physician and she talks with us about making the right choices when it comes to one of the leading killers “heart disease” in women…. listen to the interview.

Dr. Charlotte also gives us an inside look at cycling as part of our workout

Check out Melissa’s visit to the West Cary Cyclebar….

https://www.facebook.com/melissa.wade.9279/videos/3829805527044793/

Keep checking for an invite to come spin with me on my next trip

Dr. Jones-Burton is dedicated to creating healthier communities globally through drug development, patient advocacy and people engagement/empowerment. Her three-pronged approach reflect her personal values of community, service and health and wellness. Charlotte combines her leadership in research/drug and people development with her clinical acumen in order to positively impact the lives of patients and communities who suffer with chronic diseases. Charlotte is a pharmaceutical executive who has spent over a decade in the pharmaceutical industry leading clinical trial development for multiple medicines across various disease areas including cardiovascular and renal diseases. She earned a medical degree and Master of Science degree in Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine, with a concentration in Clinical Research, from the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Charlotte’s postgraduate training included an internal medicine residency and a nephrology fellowship at the University of Maryland Medical Systems. Charlotte is active in numerous professional associations and organizations and co-founded Women of Color in Pharma, a non-profit professional society focused on transforming the pharmaceutical landscape with women of color. As its president, Charlotte is leading the growth of the organization in the US and EU. As health and wellness are central to her mission in life, Charlotte and Delvin Burton, her husband, are co-owners of CycleBar West Cary and Livingston (NJ). CycleBar is the world’s first premium indoor cycling franchise.

LinkedIn Profile

IG: https://www.instagram.com/doccjbinspires/

Non-profit work with WOCIP and WEB DuBois Scholars Institute

About Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP)

Women of Color in Pharma (WOCIP) began in 2015 as a series of ‘Let’s Talk – Sister to Sister’ networking receptions/gatherings of Black and Latina Pharmaceutical industry professionals at the home of Dr. Charlotte Jones-Burton.

Over the past five years, WOCIP has grown into a professional society with a network of over 2500+ social media followers, 400+ active members across the US, Europe and South Africa. Our membership includes phenomenal women from various educational backgrounds, organizational levels and pharmaceutical industry functions including but not limited to Medical, Scientific Discovery/STEM, Health Advocacy, Clinical Research, Finance, Innovation, Sales, Marketing, General Management, Manufacturing, Human Resources and Information Technology.

WOCIP aims to be the professional society of choice for Black and Latina women who currently work in or aspire to build a career in the Pharmaceutical industry.

Our Mission: To empower women of color in pharma to excel in their personal and professional development and to transform their pathway within the pharmaceutical industry.

Our Vision: To enable transformation of the pharmaceutical professional landscape for women of color

Our Purpose: To create a nurturing/safe environment for self-reflection/discovery amongst Black and Latina women to foster personal/professional growth that will address a critical gap required to promote innovation/leadership.

Our Values: Self-Investment, Entrepreneurship, Thought Leadership, Innovation, Stewardship, Authentic Connection, Personal & Professional Growth,

The WOCIP Founders and Board of Directors have launched a curriculum of exciting programming throughout the year including leadership training, personal branding workshops, professional coaching, peer mentoring and various networking events and seminars. Our inaugural conference, held in 2017, was filled to capacity with 300 attendees; the keynote address and panel discussions were informative and transformative. We expect 500 attendees for our Fourth Annual Conference to be held on November 6-8, 2019 in Atlantic City, NJ at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel.

Please see the following links to footage from our inaugural conference (including a welcome video from trailblazer Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, Chief Medical Officer at Pfizer) and additional content attached, for your reference:

About WOCIP – Founders

WOCIP First Annual Conference – Highlights

DiversityInc – Wanda Bryant Hope – Chief Diversity Officer @ Johnson & Johnson

WOCIP Social Media: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

CJB in the news

Forbes article https://www.forbes.com/sites/cherylrobinson/2018/11/30/how-these-founders-are-redefining-the-pharmaceutical-industry-for-women-of-color/#70fb28d477b4 PharmaVoice WOW podcasthttps://www.pharmavoice.com/wp-content/uploads/Jones-Burton-WoW-edited1.mp3?tracker_id=1563419613683 FROM THE HEART VIDEO highlighting work that I spearheaded with WEB DuBois Scholars Institute

https://youtu.be/jRNhajR4aCI

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: