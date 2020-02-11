GRIFF’s Prayer For The Broom Challenge [VIDEO]

| 02.11.20
Have you seen the #BroomChallenge floating around the internet? It’s the one where a unique shift in gravity allows a slanted broom to stand up on its own. Well today, the only broom trick GRIFF said he’s interested in is the one with that actually cleans his house on its own. Hallelujah!

