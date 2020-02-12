CLOSE
Jussie Smollett Indicted By A Special Prosecutor In Chicago

On the eleventh day of Black History Month, Empire actor Jussie Smollett was indicted in Chicago by a special prosecutor for allegedly staging an anti-gay, racist attack in January 2019.

In detail, the actor formally known as Jamal Lyon described his attack as, two masked men that poured bleach on him, beat him, and looped a rope around his neck. He claimed the men yelled, “This is MAGA country”, referencing  President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan. Smollett said that he could see the white skin around the eyes of one of his attackers.

Prosecutors felt he created this story, in hopes to advance his acting career.  Even after authorities dropped all charges against Smollett with his $10,000 bail.

“I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I was being accused of,” Jussie told reporters after a court hearing. He continued by thanking the state of Illinois “for attempting to do what’s right.”

