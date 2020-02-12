CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Suspicious DoorDash delivery caught on Ring

A video caught by a Ring doorbell shows a group of people who showed up to a woman’s home with a DoorDash delivery but, she never ordered food.

On Friday night, a woman approaches the door and say’s she has a DoorDash delivery without a DoorDash bag. The homeowner explains that she didn’t order anything. The woman turns and returns to her car, but she did not return alone.

Local 12 reporters took the video to the police. After reviewing the footage, the officer said it was concerning. Because of the people hiding in the bushes, and their behavior doesn’t look like a prank.

The incident happened in Roselawn. And the homeowner is remaining anonymous.

Once the incident happened, the homeowner shared the information with her neighbors, and one of them said the same thing happened to them.

The homeowner told Local 12 that the Ring doorbell is a lifesaver.

(Source) 

Suspicious DoorDash delivery caught on Ring  was originally published on wiznation.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 1 day ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 6 days ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 1 week ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 1 week ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 2 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 2 weeks ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 4 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 4 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 4 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 1 month ago
01.13.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close