BET NETWORKS ANNOUNCES AUDITION PROCESS FOR UPCOMING SEASON 10 RETURN OF HIT SERIES “SUNDAY BEST”

(NEW YORK, NY) – February 7, 2020 – Returning to BET Network’s for season 10 is America’s most inspirational singing competition, “Sunday Best.” The well-established gospel show welcomes back Grammy Award®-winning music legend Kirk Franklin as host. Returning for the second consecutive year as judges are gospel songstress and host of “Get Up Mornings,” Erica Campbell, and Grammy-Award® nominated artists Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds.

Season 10 open call auditions will be held Saturday, February 15th in Atlanta, GA at The House of Hope (4650 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034; registration 6am-11am). Atlanta auditions will be filmed for television. Aspiring contestants should be age 18+ and should prepare to sing a song from the list below:

Amazing Grace Blessed Assurance Have Thine Own Way, Lord His Eye is On The Sparrow I Need Thee Every Hour I Surrender All It Is Well With My Soul Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee Love Lifted Me Mary, Don’t You Weep Nothing But the Blood of Jesus O Come, All Ye Faithful (O Come Let Us Adore Him) Oh, How I Love Jesus Pass Me Not, O Gentle Savior Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus What A Friend We Have In Jesus

Aspiring contestants from around the country are encouraged to submit their audition online and get additional audition information at BET.com/SundayBest. The final day for online submissions is February 10, 2020, at 5:00 pm EST.

Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment (BET Awards, The New Edition Story), and Dionne Harmon (The Bobby Brown Story, Hip Hop Squares) serve as executive producers of season ten of Sunday Best along with executive producer and showrunner Jeannae Rouzan-Clay (Dear Mama, Black Girls Rock!), and Torrence Glenn (Celebration Of Gospel, Trumpet Awards) is co-executive producer.

For updates and more information about “Sunday Best”, please visit BET.com/SundayBest. Join the conversation on social media by logging on to our social media platforms using the hashtag: #BETSundayBest.

