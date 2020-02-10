“GODMOTHER OF SOUL” PATTI LABELLE TO BE JOINED BY THE WHISPERS AT RICHMOND’S ALTRIA THEATER THIS FALL

Richmond, Virginia (February 10, 2020) – The Altria Theater is proud to welcome GRAMMY award-winning vocalist Patti LaBelle for a night of soulful music, with special guest The Whispers. LaBelle last performed in Richmond at Dominion Energy Center in September 2011. The Whispers graced the Altria Theater stage in October 2019. The concert will be held at Altria Theater on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 7:00PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10:00AM at the Altria Theater Box Office, online at AltriaTheater.com or Etix.com, and by phone at 800-512-ETIX (3849). Tickets start at $40. Additional fees apply. All sales are final – no refunds or exchanges.

Patti LaBelle’s name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance and class. Belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards and spiritual sonnets have created the unique platform of versatility for which she is known and revered. In 2017, Patti released her first jazz album, Bel Hommage, and a holiday album, Patti LaBelle and Friends – Home for the Holidays, on her own record label, GPE Records.

World renowned for her dynamic career as an entertainer and entrepreneurial success, LaBelle has written six books including, Don’t Block the Blessings, LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About, Patti’s Pearls, Patti LaBelle’s Lite Cuisine, Recipes for the Good Life and her most recent, Desserts LaBelle. Several years ago, in addition to her writings, she introduced Patti’s Good Life, a successful food line that includes a variety of pies, cobblers and cakes, and is available at Walmart stores. She recently expanded the Patti’s Good Life line to include frozen comfort foods such as macaroni & cheese, greens, beef brisket and cornbread. She has also starred in a highly rated cooking show called, Patti LaBelle’s Place, on the Cooking Channel.

In addition to her entrepreneurial endeavors, LaBelle’s work as a humanitarian is just as legendary. She remains an advocate for adoption, diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS and many other causes and non-profit initiatives. While she has reached the heights of success throughout her 50-plus year career, she has also endured and survived personal strife. Within a ten-year period, she lost her mother, three sisters and best friend to diabetes and cancer. In 1994, she was diagnosed with diabetes and shortly thereafter became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

At 75 years young, Patricia Louise Holte still has the same energy and motivation that catapulted her from a choir member to lead vocalist for Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and later Labelle, to a successful solo artist. “Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God,” said LaBelle. “I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…It’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.”

Joining LaBelle for this performance will be The Whispers, an American music group from Los Angeles with an impressive legacy of R&B hits since the late 1960s. The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003 and were winners of the Rhythm and Blues Foundation’s Pioneer Award in 2008. By popular vote, the group was inducted into The Soul Music Hall of Fame at SoulMusic.com in December 2012, and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

