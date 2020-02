Gas prices around the Triangle area have dropped, according to WRAL’s GasBuddy Fuel Tracker.

The fuel tracker shows gasoline was as cheap as $1.99 and $2.01 at several stations in Holly Springs and Fuquay-Varina early Monday morning.

It was as low as $2.21 at the Exxon station at 3505 Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

The average price for gas in North Carolina is currently $2.24 — which is down more than 20 cents.

Read more at Source: WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: