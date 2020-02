National Tyscot recording artist Ruth La’Ontra of Raleigh, NC has signed on to a major movie deal.

Her father and manager Bishop Arvetra Jones says, “The movie “Just A Closer Walk” will be in theaters later this year world wide.”

Ruth will perform a duet with gospel artist Joshua Rogers.

Keep listening for a post interview with Ruth La’Ontra coming soon!

