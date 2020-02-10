CLOSE
Entertainment News
Scripture For The Week “Holy Spirit Help Us”

ROMANS 8:26 (NLT)

And the Holy Spirit helps us in our distress. For we don’t even know what we should pray for, nor how we should pray. But the Holy Spirit prays for us with groanings that cannot be expressed in words.

EXPLANATION:

As believers, we are not left to our own resources to cope with problems. Even when we don’t know the right words to pray, the Holy Spirit prays with and for us, and God answers. With God helping us to pray, we don’t need to be afraid to come before him. We can ask the Holy Spirit to intercede for us “in harmony with God’s own will.” Then, when we bring our requests to God, trust that he will always do what is best for us. (Read Proverbs 3:5-6)

Scripture For The Week “Holy Spirit Help Us”  was originally published on 955thelou.com

