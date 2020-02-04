“Come Home” to T.D. Jakes’ Legendary WOMAN, THOU ART LOOSED! Grand Finále Conference September 10-12 in Atlanta, GA

Source: Cooper Neill / GettyDallas, TX — Bishop T.D. Jakes recently announced the grand finále of his legendary Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Conference – a triumphant gathering spanning over decades that has miraculously influenced the lives of multiple generations of women. Woman Thou Art Loosed! (WTAL) will celebrate a journey across more than two decades of terrain at a homecoming back where it all began in Atlanta, GA.

T.D. Jakes extends an invitation to women in every continent looking to disrupt the status quo in their lives. “Come home” to healing, wisdom, and freedom at this year’s homecoming-themed Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Conference, September 10-12, 2020, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Be a part of history in the making, while nurturing your spirit in the midst of extraordinary speakers and a grandiose finále program expected to blow every other conference out of the water!

To the Class of Woman Thou Art Loosed!, this is your homecoming. You’ve been loosed; now, it’s time to evolve. You are extraordinary women of purpose who initiated a chat that turned into a worldwide conversation. You’re the Who’s Who of female entrepreneurs. You were voted most likely to shatter glass ceilings. To become doctors, lawyers, and CEOs. You were voted most likely to turn hashtags into movements.

Since 1996, Woman Thou Art Loosed! has been at the epicenter of women’s empowerment. This monumental event was created to speak to every woman in the room and to elevate influence in spheres that were once seemingly unattainable. From one generation to another, the mantle of excellence at WTAL is a reflection of God’s promises.

Bishop T.D. Jakes, the chief architect behind it all, has witnessed the indelible impact that Woman Thou Art Loosed! has afforded women the world over. Your faith, your accomplishments, your character, and your aspirations continue to make him proud.

