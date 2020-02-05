A Cincinnati man has been arrested for the murder of Dominque Lee.
Christopher Goss, 22, is in police custody for the murder of 28-year-old Dominque Lee, who was eight months pregnant when she died. The baby survived.
The shooting took place on Sunday afternoon in Walnut Hills.
A pregnant Lee was rushed to The Christ Hospital sending Christ Hospital into lockdown, where she later died while doctors were able to save the baby.
It is believed that the shooter was aiming for the man that the young mother was with but missed and hit her.
Dominque Lee leaves behind her newborn and 3- year-old daughter.
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 17
2. Eddie LevertSource: 2 of 17
3. Lebron JamesSource: 3 of 17
4. Anita BakerSource: 4 of 17
5. Gerald LevertSource: 5 of 17
6. John LegendSource: 6 of 17
7. Katie HolmesSource: 7 of 17
8. Dave ChappelleSource: 8 of 17
9. Steven SpielbergSource: 9 of 17
10. Drew CareySource: 10 of 17
11. Nancy WilsonSource: 11 of 17
12. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 12 of 17
13. Neil ArmstrongSource: 13 of 17
14. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 14 of 17
15. Thomas EdisonSource: 15 of 17
16. Kym WhitleySource: 16 of 17
17. Steve HarveySource: 17 of 17
The Latest:
- A Timeline Of Giving: Black Philanthropists’ Long History Of Donations In Education
- Black History Month HBCU Spotlight: Earl “The Pearl” Monroe [Video]
- Man Arrested for the Murder of Pregnant Woman
- Does Oprah Support Black Women? Mo’Nique’s Criticism Of The Mogul Has Some Holes
- Another Durham School Closes Due To Illnesses
- Trumps “State Of Union” Fact Check
- Making Black History: 5 Modern-Day Voting Rights Heroes Everyone Should Know
- Rosa Parks: 13 Regally Rare Images Of The ‘Mother Of The Movement’
- 7 Restaurants In The Triangle To Go To For Valentine’s Day
- “Come Home” to T.D. Jakes’ Legendary WOMAN, THOU ART LOOSED! Grand Finále Conference September 10-12 in Atlanta, GA
Man Arrested for the Murder of Pregnant Woman was originally published on wiznation.com