CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Yolanda Adams Sings The Battle Is Not Yours & America The Beautiful At Big Game Weekend

Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium

Source: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Getty

Yolanda Adams was busy this weekend in Miami as fans and celebrities gathered for the Big Game between the Chiefs and the Niners. On Saturday night BET hosted a Gospel Celebration as part of the Big Game Weekend. The event was hosted by comedian Rickey Smiley and saw performances from Donnie McClurkin, Commissioned and more. Yolanda Adams and Le’Andria Johnson performed The Battle Is Not Yours. The duo was introduced by Houston Texans DeAndre Hopkins and his mom. Watch below.

Yolanda stayed busy in Miami as she sang America The Beautiful to kick off the Big Game. Watch below.

Yolanda Adams Sings The Battle Is Not Yours & America The Beautiful At Big Game Weekend  was originally published on praisephilly.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 6 hours ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 3 days ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 5 days ago
01.29.20
WWE Hall Of Famer And Father Of The…
 3 weeks ago
01.17.20
2020 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees
 3 weeks ago
01.16.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 3 weeks ago
01.14.20
10 items
‘People Of Color Are Welcome’: Elizabeth Warren’s Chicago…
 3 weeks ago
01.13.20
Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother Dies Months After Her Daughter…
 4 weeks ago
01.10.20
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…
 4 weeks ago
01.09.20
Teacher Accused Of Comparing Students To Monkeys Somehow…
 4 weeks ago
01.09.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close